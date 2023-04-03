Watch Now
Sign, roof catches fire at New York Style Pizza & Restaurant in Lake Worth

The fire was reported at 4 a.m. Monday
Crews are investigating a fire that broke out at a Palm Beach County pizzeria during the early morning hours Monday.
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Crews are investigating a fire that broke out at a Palm Beach County pizzeria during the early morning hours Monday.

The fire was reported at around 4 a.m. at the New York Pizza located near Jog Road and Lake Worth Road.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews arrived at the business to find the restaurant's sign on fire and black smoke coming from the roof of the commercial strip mall.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

