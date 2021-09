LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A semi-truck was struck by a train in Lake Worth Beach Thursday morning.

The crash is expected to close Dixie Highway from 14th Ave. to 12th Ave. for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The semi-truck can still be seen on the tracks and crews have been spraying foam to prevent a fire.

Officials haven't yet revealed the circumstances leading up to the crash, but did say there were no injuries.