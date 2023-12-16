Rain moves Speak Up for Kids' Winterfest Carnival indoors

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The threat of rain forced a holiday season party and toy giveaway to move indoors Saturday morning.

The ninth annual Winterfest Carnival is sponsored by Speak Up for Kids, and it brought 500 foster children and their caregivers to their Lake Worth Beach office.

Palm Beach Gardens Event brings in money, toys for foster children, homeless kids Dave Bohman

This year’s carnival did not have had its usual rides, but it had plenty of games, activities, toys and a visit from Santa.

The Winterfest was held in honor of the late Stanley Klett Sr., a lifelong guardian ad litem volunteer and advocate for children in Palm Beach County.