Railroad safety enforcement leads to 25 traffic citations in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted railroad safety enforcement Wednesday, which led to numerous citations and warnings issued to pedestrians and motorists.

Deputies said 56 individuals were found to be illegally crossing the railroad tracks and issued eight warnings for pedestrians trespassing on the tracks, 25 uniform traffic citations and 23 warnings for traffic violations.

Deputies from Lake Worth, along with PBSO East Regional Bureau Motors, completed the five-hour operation funded by a Federal Rail Administration (FRA) grant. The initiative focuses on rail safety education and enforcement at various grade crossings.

PBSO is reminding pedestrians, motorists and cyclists do the following around trains and crossings:



The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.

Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.



Never drive around lowered gates — it's illegal and deadly.