Pride Month celebrated with events in Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — June is pride month. A time to celebrate the LGBTQ community and honor those who have fought for equality.

Last year, many events went virtual because of the pandemic, but now things are popping up to help celebrate in person.

“We’re so excited! I think that the weather is going to be amazing,” said Julie Seaver, Executive Director for the Compass LGBTQ Community Center.

Seaver is excited about this weekend’s Pride Market. Normally, the annual Palm Beach Pride event is a two-day festival, but this year with COVID-19 still around, it will only be a one-day event that is scheduled to be held at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach.

“We’re going to have mimosa, pet adoptions, we’re going to have a mobile vaccine unit, there's going to be entertainment drag queens. It's going to be amazing,” said Seaver. “I think that everybody is ready to come outside and socialize and interact and really we wanted to produce this event besides normally having it in March because people need something to look forward to. What better way to celebrate than during the month of June pride month.”

June marks the anniversary when New York City police raided a gay nightclub called the Stonewall Inn back in 1969. Triggering protests and giving birth to the pride movement we see today.

“So, Pride means different things to different folks. But really, it’s about unity and community, love, and representation,” said Seaver. “Representation matters.”

COVID-19 prevented in-person celebrations last year and even this year there won’t be a local parade which is a hallmark tradition. But still there are several events happening.

From pride flag crosswalk dedications in Boynton Beach and Delray Beach to a Pulse memorial to remember the 49 lives lost in Orlando.

For a list of events, click here.

