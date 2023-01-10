Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — An 85-year-old pedestrian struck by a car Saturday in Lake Worth Beach died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 2:25 p.m., Pascual Martin Diego of Lake Worth was standing on the sidewalk at the northwest corner of Sixth Avenue South and Wright Drive. A 2016 RAV4 driven by Flilip Nawra, 56, of Lake Worth entered the intersection as the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk and into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle's front passenger corner struck him and he fell to the ground.

Diego was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach out of precaution due to his age where he remained and succumbed to his injuries two days later, PBSO said.