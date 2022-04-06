PBSO seeks driver in fatal hit-and-run collision in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The incident happened on March 12 at 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dixie Highway. Investigators say Florindo Funes Rodriguez, 45, was attempting to cross the street, when he was struck by a pick-up truck.

Rescue crews transported Rodriguez to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities are now searching for the driver responsible.

The vehicle is described as a black, 2009 to current year, Dodge Ram pick-up truck, with fog lights.

Anyone with knowledge of the crash or vehicle is urged to call PBC Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.