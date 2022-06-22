Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

PBSO seeking to locate missing, possibly endangered Lake Worth man

Allan Joseph Koenig, 82, is believed to be in the early stages of Dementia
Allan Joseph Koenig.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Allan Joseph Koenig was last seen on June 22.
Allan Joseph Koenig.png
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 15:24:25-04

LAKE WORTH, Fla.  — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who drove away from his Lake Worth residence and has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities say Allan Joseph Koenig, 82, drove away from his home on Tuesday in a white Nissan Kicks with the Florida tag # 001RWI.

Koenig is 6 feet 2 inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes and blue jeans. He is believed to be in the early stages of Dementia.

Anyone who comes into contact with Koenig is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms