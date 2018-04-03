PBSO searching for missing and possibly endangered man

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Paul Scala, 50, was last seen on March 30 in Lake Worth and has not been seen or heard from since.

Paul is 5' 8" tall, weighs 181 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is not available.

Paul does not have his required medication, his vehicle, or his phone with him. Deputies are concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone who comes into contact with Paul Scala is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.