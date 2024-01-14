PBSO detectives investigate shooting death of man in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies found a man dead after hearing gunshots early Sunday in Lake Worth Beach.

Deputies responded at 2 a.m. in the 200 block of South F Street, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

No suspect or motive is known at this time, Barbera said.

Anyone who may have heard gunshots or any other commotion in the 200 block of South F Street is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.