6 people rescued after boat capsizes at the Lake Worth Inlet

One person taken to a local hospital

WPTV Webteam
8:30 PM, Sep 4, 2018
The Coast Guard is on the scene of a capsized boat in the Lake Worth Inlet Tuesday evening.  

According to officials, 6 people were on board the vessel.  All 6 were rescued but one person was taken to a local hospital. 

The vessel, an 18 to 21-foot center console boat, remains capsized in the Inlet. A private sea tow is working on recovering it, officials say.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

