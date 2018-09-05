The Coast Guard is on the scene of a capsized boat in the Lake Worth Inlet Tuesday evening.

According to officials, 6 people were on board the vessel. All 6 were rescued but one person was taken to a local hospital.

The vessel, an 18 to 21-foot center console boat, remains capsized in the Inlet. A private sea tow is working on recovering it, officials say.

BREAKING: PBSO confirms boat capsized in Lake Worth Inlet. Five people onboard, but one is still missing. Staging area at Sailfish Marina pic.twitter.com/76DA96yKMe — Amy Lipman (@AmyLipman) September 5, 2018

