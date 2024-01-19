Palm Beach State College honors Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College on Thursday hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on its Lake Worth Beach campus.
The MLK ceremony kicked off with music by the college's concert chorus and a special performance by a college student.
The guest speaker, Leonard Marshall, was a starter on the New York Giants team that won Super Bowl 21 and Super Bowl 25. He was named NFL Defensive Lineman of the Year twice.
Marshall spoke to the crowd about not giving up during challenges and encouraging students to focus on their goals.
WPTV anchor Tania Rogers was the event's moderator. After Marshall's speech, Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker handed out leadership awards.