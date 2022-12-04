Numerous inflatable holiday decorations stolen in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A holiday grinch is on the loose in Lake Worth Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said stole several inflatable holiday decorations from the South Palm Park neighborhood.
The thefts occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Authorities said the crook stole decorations that were located in the median of South Palm Way, yards of residents and businesses.
The thief drove a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse and placed all of the stolen inflatables inside the vehicle and fled.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.