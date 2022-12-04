Watch Now
Numerous inflatable holiday decorations stolen in Lake Worth Beach

Thief was driving dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse, sheriff's office says
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said numerous inflatable holiday decorations were stolen in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 30, 2022.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 10:09:13-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A holiday grinch is on the loose in Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said stole several inflatable holiday decorations from the South Palm Park neighborhood.

The thefts occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

A man was spotted stealing multiple holiday decorations from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 30, 2022.
Authorities said the crook stole decorations that were located in the median of South Palm Way, yards of residents and businesses.

The thief drove a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse and placed all of the stolen inflatables inside the vehicle and fled.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

The thief was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
