Nonprofit agency holds event to benefit 100 foster children in Palm Beach County

Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 06, 2021
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Best Foot Forward, a nonprofit agency, will hold an event in Lake Worth Beach Saturday to help 100 foster care children from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the John Prince Park center pavilion.

The nonprofit will have a marketplace with clothing, socks, school supplies, toys, toiletries, and food, and each child will be given a large bag to fill.

The event will also have the participation of a DJ. There will be games, a Chick-fil-A truck, Italian ices, and lots of fun arts and crafts for the kids.

Best Foot Forward said the event is not open to the public to come to get supplies. It is specifically for the selected children.

