New pool and other amenities on the way for Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — What's old in soon-to-be-new on Lake Worth Beach.

"I've always been a proponent of the pool," one resident said.

It's clear what residents want at the former municipal pool complex in Lake Worth Beach.

"The bottom line of it is let's get a pool," another resident said.

Monday night's commissioner workshop is all about moving that idea forward.

In 2017, when it closed, the pool was losing money and facing costly repairs. Mayor Betty Resch said it didn't help that many people, didn't even know there was a pool there just yards from the beach.

"They were never open at night, they would never have the hours posted or how much it cost to get in. It was like a hidden jewel but they hid it a little too well," she said.

Lake Worth Beach

The idea now is to open things up and these two renderings range from a splash pad, an open plaza tiki bar to a zero-entry pool, and a glass wall facing the ocean.

WPTV

"What we're envisioning is to have a balance between a resort kind of destination and a family-friendly place to go," Resch said.

When it came time to put out an invitation to developers things got a bit contentious.

"We have an invitation to negotiate what we want and what they want and so that's a 30-day process," Commissioner Herman Robinson said.

Mayor Resch is quick to respond.

"So you're arguing for 30 days that's a detail. I see another light on," she said.

In the end, the commission decided to review a previous invitation to negotiate. they meet again in December to discuss any changes and then send it out. They're hoping to get proposals in by January.

