Missing girl last seen at Lake Worth Middle School may 'possibly be in danger,' sheriff's office says

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday it's searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who may be in danger.

The sheriff's office said Martha Griselda Diego-Tomas was last seen at Lake Worth Middle School, located in the 1300 block of Barnett Drive, around 4 p.m. Thursday.

"She can possibly be in danger," the sheriff's office posted on Twitter.

Diego-Tomas is 5'5", 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, and speaks English.

If you've seen Diego-Tomas or know where she is, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.