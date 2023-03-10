Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Missing girl last seen at Lake Worth Middle School may 'possibly be in danger,' sheriff's office says

Martha Griselda Diego-Tomas, 13, last seen at school around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Martha Griselda Diego-Tomas.jpg
Posted at 8:30 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 08:34:18-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday it's searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who may be in danger.

The sheriff's office said Martha Griselda Diego-Tomas was last seen at Lake Worth Middle School, located in the 1300 block of Barnett Drive, around 4 p.m. Thursday.

"She can possibly be in danger," the sheriff's office posted on Twitter.

Diego-Tomas is 5'5", 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, and speaks English.

If you've seen Diego-Tomas or know where she is, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7