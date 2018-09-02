Missing diver rescued by good Samaritan boat

WPTV Webteam
6:54 PM, Sep 2, 2018

Customers of Seacoast Utility Authority are under a boil water notice.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel rescued a missing diver on Sunday, 1 mile north of the Lake Worth Inlet.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Miami received a report that 33-year-old Nabiel Babar was missing from a 36-foot dive boat.

A good Samaritan vessel responded stating they had spotted Babar.

The boatcrew pulled Babar from the water and returned him to the dive boat with no reported injuries.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top