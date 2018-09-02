Missing diver rescued by good Samaritan boat

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel rescued a missing diver on Sunday, 1 mile north of the Lake Worth Inlet.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Miami received a report that 33-year-old Nabiel Babar was missing from a 36-foot dive boat.

A good Samaritan vessel responded stating they had spotted Babar.

The boatcrew pulled Babar from the water and returned him to the dive boat with no reported injuries.