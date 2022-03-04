Man wanted in Lake Worth Beach porch theft

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are looking for man seen on surveillance video stealing two packages from a residence in Lake Worth Beach.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Porch Pirate #WANTED.



On Tuesday, this man took two packages from a family in #LakeWorthBeach then bolted to a newer model Chevy Malibu.



Few things are trashier than stealing packages 📦 Good thing this family had cameras. pic.twitter.com/jnC23qiC9S — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 4, 2022

Detectives believe the man fled in a newer model Chevy Malibu.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.