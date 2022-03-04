Watch
Man wanted in Lake Worth Beach porch theft

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Deputies looking for man seen on surveillance video stealing two packages from a residence on March 1, 2022.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 16:17:59-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are looking for man seen on surveillance video stealing two packages from a residence in Lake Worth Beach.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Detectives believe the man fled in a newer model Chevy Malibu.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

