Driver strikes 2 parked cars, dies after possible medical episode

Posted at 9:16 AM, Nov 26, 2023
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 79-year-old Lake Worth Beach man may have suffered a medical episode before his car struck two parked cars and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Romero Cortez died in the crash, which was reported at 2:04 p.m. Saturday at 327 Columbia Drive, east of Dixie Highway, in Lake Worth Beach, according to PBSO.

Cortez was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala northbound on North Dixie Highway when he made a wide eastbound turned onto Columbia Drive, according to the crash report. The Impala struck a 2014 Toyota Corolla, which was properly parked on the north end of the road.

The car then struck the curb before going onto the sidewalk and striking a 2014 Ford Edge, which also was properly parked in the driveway, PBSO said. The two parked cars came to a rest in the driveway

Cortez was taken to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis where he was pronounced deceased.

