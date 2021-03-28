Man recovers from COVID-19, about to celebrate his 101st birthday

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A senior Lake Worth man was diagnosed with the coronavirus before his 101th birthday but was able to beat it.

Felix Antonio De Leon tells me he's blessed to have lived this long and survived the coronavirus.

De Leon says he started to feel some pain on his leg and started to get chills like he never felt before a couple months back. That's when his family got him tested for COVID-19 and their results came back positive.

His family said due to his age, doctors recommended him to continue his recovery and any other doctor visits remotely.

De Leon is now fully vaccinated and looks forward to 101th birthday and playing more dominoes in the backyard.

“I believe in God, and I hope God receives me well when he calls me up to heaven and hopes he doesn’t mistreat me much,” said De Leon jokingly.

March 31 is his birthday.