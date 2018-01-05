Man gets 1 year in prison for choking girlfriend, not guilty of setting apartment on fire

Firefighters rescued several pets from fire

Jennifer Tintner
1:13 PM, Jan 5, 2018
1 hour ago

Antonio Luis Aguilar

WPTV

A Lake Worth man has been sentenced to a year in prison for choking his girlfriend. He was arrested after investigators responded to a fire at his apartment last year.

Firefighters rescued several pets from the fire in the Oakwood Apartment complex around 2:00 a.m. on July 9, 2017.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said they found Antonio Luis Aguilar, 32, with a lighter and burn marks on his shirt.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused Aguilar of choking his girlfriend earlier that night after he heavily drank at a bar. 

A jury found the Mexico native not guilty of first-degree arson but guilty of domestic battery in December. 

Aguilar will be on probation for a year following his time in prison. 

An immigration hold with ICE has been placed on Aguilar. Attorneys said Aguilar had previously been removed from the U.S. before this incident. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top