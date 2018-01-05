A Lake Worth man has been sentenced to a year in prison for choking his girlfriend. He was arrested after investigators responded to a fire at his apartment last year.

Firefighters rescued several pets from the fire in the Oakwood Apartment complex around 2:00 a.m. on July 9, 2017.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said they found Antonio Luis Aguilar, 32, with a lighter and burn marks on his shirt.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused Aguilar of choking his girlfriend earlier that night after he heavily drank at a bar.

A jury found the Mexico native not guilty of first-degree arson but guilty of domestic battery in December.

Aguilar will be on probation for a year following his time in prison.

An immigration hold with ICE has been placed on Aguilar. Attorneys said Aguilar had previously been removed from the U.S. before this incident.