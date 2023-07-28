Watch Now
Lake Worth Beach water tower now looks like big beach ball

Repainting nearly complete on water tower, which now has city's proper name on it
The city of Lake Worth Beach water tower now looks like a big beach ball.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 28, 2023
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Lake Worth Beach water tower has been repainted to look like a giant beach ball.

Work on the repainting of the city's towering beacon was nearly complete Friday.

The water tower looms large for drivers who pass through Lake Worth Beach along Interstate 95 near the Sixth Avenue South exit.

Mayor Betty Resch told WPTV earlier this month that it was being painted "like a big beach ball to recognize our amazing beach."

The "City of Lake Worth Beach" is now prominently displayed on the water tower, which was repainted to look like a beach ball, July 27, 2023, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

The water tower now has "City of Lake Worth Beach" inscribed on it, marking the first time that the proper title of the municipality appears on it since voters narrowly approved the 2019 name change.

Resch said the tower only gets a paint job every 10 years, which is why it took so long for the city's biggest billboard to accurately portray itself.

