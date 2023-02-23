Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival to return with over 600 artists

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival will welcome more than 100,000 attendees, and something new designed by some children and an artist.

Mark Rupprecht, the artist known as "Bulk Styles," led a group of children in the painting of a solid, wooden corner. Using water-based spray paint, the group created a large, immersive mural that guests will be able to step in. The shape and height of it will allow for photos at a different angle during the massive festival.

The theme of "bees" is loud and centered in the piece, where the wild and bright insects are larger than life.

Rupprecht said he loves spray paint as his medium, because it toes the line of what is accepted in the world. Expressing himself alongside children reminds him of his own creative energy.

“To this day, the way you see them working, I have to keep it like, much more professional, and calm, but that’s on the inside, you know?" he said.

The Lake Worth Street Painting Festival will be held Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the event.