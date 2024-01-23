Lake Worth Beach man, 18, pleads guilty to lesser offense of second-degree murder

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth Beach man on Monday pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of second-degree murder Monday in a marijuana robbery that evolved into a shooting last year when he was 17.

Osman Espinoza, now 18, was later indicted as an adult and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting and killing of Lexy Gonzales and wounding of two others while robbing one of them of marijuana on March 17, 2022. The robbery and attempted murder charges were dropped.

Espinoza, who was facing life in prison if convicted in the case, agreed to a plea deal in which is sentenced to 15 years in prison with nearly two years for time served in the Palm Beach County jail. He also then will be on probation for five years.

He agreed to testify against his co-defendant, Jianna Ponchi, of West Palm Beach, who was 17 at the time of the shooting. She was also charged with first-degree murder, two charges of attempted murder and one robbery charge. Her next court date is scheduled for April 15, also before Circuit Court Judge Howard Coates.