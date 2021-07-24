Deputies: Man intentionally struck gunman with vehicle, killing him

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash that killed a man in Palm Beach County.

Deputies arrived to the 100 block of Urquhart Street at 11:18 a.m. to find a crashed vehicle and the body of a man.

Their investigation revealed the unidentified deceased man fired several shots in the neighborhood before leaving the area. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Deputies say the suspect, Brandon Cowins, 25, became extremely upset fearing his family was in danger and got in his vehicle to follow the gunman.

When Cowins caught up to the man, deputies say he intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle, then lost control of the vehicle and hit a residence in the 4200 block of Sanders Drive in West Palm Beach.

Brandon Cowins was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he is being held without bond.

