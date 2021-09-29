Lake Worth Beach celebrates National Good Neighbor Day

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach leaders are encouraging the community to strengthen ties with their fellow neighbors on National Good Neighbor Day.

The holiday and celebration is timely as the city’s landscape continues to evolves with more apartments and buildings under construction.

Tonight, the Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Association and LULU Lake Worth Arts will host an evening of family fun in honor of National Good Neighbor Day.

#LWBGoodNeighborDay is about bringing awareness to National Good Neighbor Day and reaching out to your neighbors, day-to-day - not just for one day or for an event.



Join us and our local partners from 4:00pm to 10:00pm with events designed to engage people of all ages. pic.twitter.com/IUVYtgfQuw — Lake Worth Beach CRA (@LakeWorthCRA) September 20, 2021

The goal is to build a stronger, more connected community that stems from kindness and neighborly concern.

“One of the things people love so much about our city is that we have a strong sense of community and are a collection of neighborhoods,” said Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Kim Stokes. “National Neighbor Day celebrates the importance of good neighbors and I look forward to working with the CRA to plan more initiatives that will promote positive relationships between neighbors.”

CELEBRATE YOUR NEIGHBORS🏘️My picnic in honor of National Good Neighbor Day

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter issued this proclamation: “As our Nation struggles to build friendship among the peoples of this world, we are mindful that the noblest human concern is concern for others." pic.twitter.com/sIZGFHrMbi — Linnie Supall (@LinnieSupall) September 28, 2021

National Good Neighbor Day was created in Montana during the early 1970s.

It was officially recognized as a holiday in 1978 when President Jimmy Carter issued this proclamation: “As our Nation struggles to build friendship among the peoples of this world, we are mindful that the noblest human concern is concern for others. Understanding, love and respect build cohesive families and communities.”

The date has changed over the decades, but National Good Neighbor Day now occurs on September 28 each year.

However, the purpose of the holiday remains the same – to be a good neighbor.

Tonight, neighbors can get to know one another at a free family-based event from 4 to 6 p.m.

It will be located at Hatch 1121 on Lucerne Avenue in Lake Worth Beach.