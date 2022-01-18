Lake Worth Beach celebrates MLK Day

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Monday afternoon crowds of people gathered near the steps of city hall for a civil rights sing-along.

"I always celebrate Martin Luther King's birthday. When it became a national holiday, I was ecstatic about it," Roberta Issler said.

That was followed up with the 28th annual candlelight march through downtown Lake Worth Beach.

"I'd say that the society we live in now is pretty good. Sure, we have our hiccups and ups and downs but for the most part, we're still going strong," Johnathan Smith said.

And finally, a brief program was held with several speakers recognizing the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"He was a strong man," Kenia Vasquez said.

Many people who showed up say the world is moving in the right direction.

"I think more of us stepping up in different roles, yeah, that there can be a better world. Not perfect but better," Kenles Estevez said.

Many people said they're happy to see so many different people come out and support Dr. King's dream.

