Health care workers honored in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Twenty-six health care workers were honored with awards on Sunday at a drive-thru celebration in Lake Worth Beach.

"A little kindness goes a long way. We're all on this together. This is not just the front liners, this is all of Palm Beach County. In order for us to get where we need to go, we gotta put all hands on deck," said Shenetria Moore with Shays Community Intuitive.

Honorees included physicians, nurses, health care organizations, community leaders and government officials.