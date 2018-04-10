Thousands of customers without power throughout Lake Worth, officials say

Monica Magalhaes
12:12 AM, Apr 10, 2018
43 mins ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Worth Electric Utilities is reporting that thousands of customers are without power throughout the city.

Crews are on the site making repairs.

Officials say multiple transformers were blown and power lines are down. 

The cause is unknown. 

No more information is available at this time. 

 

