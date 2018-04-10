Thousands of customers without power throughout Lake Worth, officials say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Worth Electric Utilities is reporting that thousands of customers are without power throughout the city.

Crews are on the site making repairs.

Officials say multiple transformers were blown and power lines are down.

The cause is unknown.

No more information is available at this time.

#LakeWorth power outage across service area. Crews are on site and working to determine cause and make repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/WqhGKUhNlW — Lake Worth (@LakeWorthPBC) April 10, 2018