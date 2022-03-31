Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Fisherman bitten by shark off Lake Worth Beach

Man in 50s taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fire Rescue officials say
A fisherman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after authorities said he was bitten by a shark off Lake Worth Beach.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to a shark bite incident near Lake Worth Beach Park, located at 10 South Ocean Boulevard, on March 31, 2022.jpg
Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 11:18:44-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A fisherman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after authorities said he was bitten by a shark off Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the area near Lake Worth Beach Park, located at 10 South Ocean Boulevard.

Officials said a man in his 50s was fishing when a shark bit him on the knee. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Fire Rescue said the man's injuries are non-life threatening and his leg likely will not have to be amputated.

It's unclear what type of shark bit the man.

Red flags are flying at beaches across Palm Beach County on Thursday, as the winds are gusty and the surf is very rough and churned up.

There are also purple flags in many spots, warning beachgoers of potentially dangerous marine life.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News