Death penalty sought for accused MS-13 gang member in Lake Worth murders

Jennifer Tintner
8:56 PM, Jan 10, 2018

Victor Fuentes

WPTV

Processors announced they intend to seek the death penalty for an alleged MS-13 gang member accused of murdering two men in Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Victor Manuel Fuentes of El Salvador in November as a suspect in the murders of Lucio Velasquez-Morales, 33, and Octavio Sanches-Morales, 25.

In the arrest report, detectives said Fuentes admitted to targeting Velasquez-Morales on South H Street and 10 Avenue South in Lake Worth the morning of October 30. The report said Fuentes and his "associates" were in a car, he got out and pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him.

Detectives reported Fuentes also confessed to robbing and shooting Sanches-Morales to death in a Lake Worth alley. 

PBSO also arrested 4 juveniles in connections with the murders. Detectives said they are believed to be gang members as well.

A trial date has not been set yet.

Fuentes is additionally charged with attempted first-degree murder for stabbing a teen in Lake Worth, according to court records.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top