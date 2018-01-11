Death penalty sought for accused MS-13 gang member in Lake Worth murders

Processors announced they intend to seek the death penalty for an alleged MS-13 gang member accused of murdering two men in Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Victor Manuel Fuentes of El Salvador in November as a suspect in the murders of Lucio Velasquez-Morales, 33, and Octavio Sanches-Morales, 25.

In the arrest report, detectives said Fuentes admitted to targeting Velasquez-Morales on South H Street and 10 Avenue South in Lake Worth the morning of October 30. The report said Fuentes and his "associates" were in a car, he got out and pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him.

Detectives reported Fuentes also confessed to robbing and shooting Sanches-Morales to death in a Lake Worth alley.

PBSO also arrested 4 juveniles in connections with the murders. Detectives said they are believed to be gang members as well.

A trial date has not been set yet.

Fuentes is additionally charged with attempted first-degree murder for stabbing a teen in Lake Worth, according to court records.