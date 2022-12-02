Deadly crash closes Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Friday morning.
The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South.
All northbound lanes are currently closed for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, and backups extend south to Hypoluxo Road.
WATCH: Chopper 5 report on deadly I-95 crash
Chopper 5 report on deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
Northbound drivers must exit at Lantana Road and then can get back onto I-95 at 6th Avenue South.
Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck: one crashed into a concrete median on I-95 northbound and another smashed up in the middle of the interstate.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.