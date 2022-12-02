Deadly crash closes Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Friday morning.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South.

All northbound lanes are currently closed for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, and backups extend south to Hypoluxo Road.

WATCH: Chopper 5 report on deadly I-95 crash

Northbound drivers must exit at Lantana Road and then can get back onto I-95 at 6th Avenue South.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck: one crashed into a concrete median on I-95 northbound and another smashed up in the middle of the interstate.

WPTV A deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound at 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach, Dec. 2, 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.