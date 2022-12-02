Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Deadly crash closes Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

I-95 shut down between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, at least 2 vehicles involved in wreck
A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Friday morning.
A deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound at 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach, Dec. 2, 2022.jpg
Posted at 5:37 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 05:52:20-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Friday morning.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South.

All northbound lanes are currently closed for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, and backups extend south to Hypoluxo Road.

WATCH: Chopper 5 report on deadly I-95 crash

Chopper 5 report on deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

Northbound drivers must exit at Lantana Road and then can get back onto I-95 at 6th Avenue South.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck: one crashed into a concrete median on I-95 northbound and another smashed up in the middle of the interstate.

A deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound at 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach, Dec. 2, 2022 (1).jpg
A deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound at 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach, Dec. 2, 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!