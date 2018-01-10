Dash-cam video records one lucky driver on I-95

A driver on I-95 had an experience on Tuesday evening that few of us would like to repeat.

The motorist, heading southbound just north of 10th Avenue North, lost control when trying to change lanes.

The driver saw another nearby car approaching from the rear at the last minute and while attempting to avoid a crash began swerving.

The car fishtailed and began heading backward on the interstate before righting itself.

Miraculously, no other cars crashed into the vehicle.

Iftach Shimonovitc of Southern Helicopter happened to be driving behind the out-of-control car and his dash-cam recorded the scene.

He posted on his Facebook page: "My dash cam caught one lucky guy today."

A friend posted that it looked like a scene from Fast and Furious.