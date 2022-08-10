Car crashes into Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A car crashed into the back of a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.

The crash happened at Sixth Avenue South and the Tri-Rail train tracks. A train was briefly stopped as rescuers worked to clear the scene.

The School District of Palm Beach County said one student was on board at the time of the crash but wasn't injured. Wednesday is the first day back to school for Palm Beach County.

A view from WPTV's Chopper 5 showed someone in the car being placed onto a stretcher and into a waiting medical helicopter to be taken to a hospital.

WPTV Rescuers had to remove the roof of a car in order to rescue the driver after it crashed into the back of a Palm Beach County school bus on the first day of the new school year, Aug. 10, 2022, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

The front of the car was underneath the school bus as crews attempted to rescue the driver. Rescuers had to remove the entire roof of the car.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.