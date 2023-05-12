Watch Now
Brightline train hits, kills person in Lake Worth Beach

One person is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach on Friday, authorities said.
Posted at 12:20 PM, May 12, 2023
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach on Friday, authorities said.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, emergency crews responded to the area of 10th Avenue South and South H Street around 11 a.m.

Fire rescue officials said a Brightline train struck a pedestrian, and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a body just feet from the train tracks.

No one was hurt on the train, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will investigate the incident.

