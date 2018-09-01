Bomb squad investigates threat after bank robbery in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a bomb threat following a bank robbery in Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a man entered the Wells Fargo bank in Lake Worth just before noon and passed a note to the teller indicating he had a bomb in his bag and was robbing the bank.

After he fled the bank, deputies apprehended him nearby.

Because of the bomb threat, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and the bomb squad is investigating the scene.

