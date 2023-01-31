Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach bridge dies in crash

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

At 12:08 a.m., the vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old man, was also traveling eastbound on Lake Avenue in the inside lane approaching the peak of draw bridge, PBSO said. The front of the vehicle struck the rear of the bicyclist with the rider thrown off and redirected onto the hood and windshield.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The BMW driver had minor injuries.