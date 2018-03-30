Alston Williams: Lake Worth man indicted on federal charges for sex trafficking minor and adults

A Lake Worth man has been charged federally with sex trafficking a minor and adults, and labor trafficking.

Alston Orlando Leroy Williams, 42, was charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor, three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of forced labor trafficking.

According to court records, from 2008 through 2017, Williams allegedly trafficked multiple women, including one as young as 16 years old, for sex throughout South Florida.

Williams had the women live at his homes and travel to hotels and other locations to meet adult men and engage in sex for money.

Williams allegedly used force, violence and coercion to traffic the women and kept all of the money they earned.

He was arrested on November 29, 2017, on related state charges, before being charged federally.