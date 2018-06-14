Alleged rental scam busted, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives have arrested one of two men suspected in a rental fraud scheme in Lake Worth.

Steven Arce is accused of offering rentals to several customers and then disconnecting his phone once he got paid. He's been charged with grand theft.

A second man is still being sought. Investigators say he might be using the aliases Jaffon Hyatt, Hussain Jaffar, or Abraham.

Detectives think there might be more victims.

Anyone who was victimized or who has any information is urged to call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

