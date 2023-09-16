Watch Now
9 men arrested in Operation Sizzle prostitution sting in Lake Worth Beach

They are facing single charge of solicitation
Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 11:40:16-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Nine men were arrested Friday in a prostitution sting on the north side of the Lake Worth Beach by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

They each are facing a single misdemeanor charges of solicitation for prostitution first violation as part of Operation Sizzle.

"The operation was designed as an effort to combat an ongoing prostitution problem in the immediate area," spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release Saturday.

Booked Friday were Shane Daniel Altis, 48, of Okeechobee; Oscar Hernandez Castanon, 38, of Lake Worth; Manuel Jose Formoso, 40, of Lake Worth Beach; Clement Russell Jones, 67, of West Palm Beach; Johnnie Jones III, 44, of Lake Worth Beach; Andrew Matthew Moses, 29, of Lake Worth Beach; Reginald Lenard Newsome, 54, of Delray Beach; Mervin Abigail Velasquez Gomez, 35, of Lake Worth; Burchard Lynn Williams, 80, of Boynton Beach.
 

