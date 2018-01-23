7 adults, 8 children displaced after apartment fire in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Seven adults and 8 children were displaced following an apartment fire in Lake Worth Monday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at 4:49 p.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Ave. South.

Firefighters at the scene reported smoke from an apartment.

Crews say a hole was cut on the roof of the structure to prevent spread of the fire to other apartments in the complex. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Two other units on each side of the apartment were damaged by the smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.