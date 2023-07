LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lake Worth Beach on Wednesday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said .

At approximately 9 p.m., units were dispatched to the 400 block of Second Avenue South, which is in the vicinity of Federal Highway.

Two people were taken to a trauma center. No information on the patients was available.

WPTV has not heard back from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.