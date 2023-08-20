2 people injured in house fire west of Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized, including one sent by Trauma Hawk, after an extensive fire damaged a home west of Lake Worth Beach on Sunday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At 1:10 p.m., personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of West Arch Drive, east of Florida's Turnpike after a 911 caller nearby said a vehicle was on fire, PBCFR spokesman Tom Reyes told WPTV.

There was extensive fire in the house and garage.

One patient was taken by Trauma Hawk to a trauma center and another by ground to a hospital. The closest trauma center is St. Mary's Medical in West Palm Beach. Other information on the patients wasn't available.

A PBCFR fire investigator is on the scene determining cause and origin.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein captured an image over the house using a drone.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

