16-year-old facing attempted first-degree murder charges

The state has charged a 16-year-old with attempted first-degree murder.

Patrick Dimauro appeared before a judge Friday and was denied bond.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say Dimauro and Gordon Kovie, 48, fired shots at people inside a mobile home on Almond Drive in Lake Worth.

The incident happened December 1, but Dimuaro wasn't charged until Friday because the state has 20 days to decide if they are going to charge a juvenile as an adult.

In a recorded interview Dimauro denied any involvement with the shooting. Detectives say they have him on camera.

