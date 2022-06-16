Watch
12-year-old boy missing in Lake Worth Beach

Miguel Serapio could be in danger, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says
A 12-year-old boy is missing in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is missing in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Officials said the child, Miguel Serapio, could be in danger.

Anyone with information on the boy should call the sheriff's office at (561) 688-3400.

Authorities have not released any other information on the circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance.

