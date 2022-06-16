12-year-old boy missing in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is missing in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Officials said the child, Miguel Serapio, could be in danger.
Anyone with information on the boy should call the sheriff's office at (561) 688-3400.
Authorities have not released any other information on the circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance.
Palm Beach County... have you seen Miguel Serapio?— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 16, 2022
Miguel is only 12 years old and he is #missing. He was last seen in Lake Worth Beach. We think he could be in danger. Anyone with information, please call us at (561)688-3400. Help us bring him back home. pic.twitter.com/I7HD5ZR88I