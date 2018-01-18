1 dead, 5 injured in Lake Worth multi-vehicle crash

Melaleuca Lane is shut down in both directions

Monica Magalhaes
6:16 PM, Jan 18, 2018
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - One person was killed and 5 others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth Thursday. 

The crash happened at 5 p.m. near Malaleuca Lane and Congress Ave. East and westbound Melaleuca is shutdown at this time as investigators document the scene. 

First arriving firefighters found one of the vehicles on fire with occupants trapped inside.

Four patients were transported to local trauma centers, one patient was treated and released and another was deceased at the scene, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

