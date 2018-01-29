Lake Worth stabbing sends man to hospital

Thunder
HI: 81°
LO: 58°
One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday night in Lake Worth.
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a stabbing Sunday night in Lake Worth sent one person to the hospital.
RELATED: More crime news
The incident happened near Lake Avenue and South E Street around 7 p.m.
It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.
#Stabbing near
Lake Ave/ South E Street #LakeWorth, 1 patient transported to trauma hospital— PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) January 29, 2018
#Stabbing near
Lake Ave/ South E Street #LakeWorth, 1 patient transported to trauma hospital