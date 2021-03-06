Honor Flight parade held for South Florida veterans

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — This June will mark 77 years since the Battle of Normandy.

Honor Flight South Florida held a parade Saturday to honor seven veterans who were not able to go on the flight last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group included World War II veteran Bill Schwartz. He was in the first wave on Normandy Beach and one of the few to survive the D-Day battle.

He served as grand marshal of the parade.

Thirty-five motorcycles from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, along with Palm Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Atlantic High School's JROTC, visited veterans while they remained socially distant at their homes in Palm Beach County.

“To see this kind of a welcome, I mean, it's just overbearing and it's wonderful," said Schwartz. "It's a little icing on the cake for those who served."

The organization plans on a few more honor parade before their first Honor Flight since the pandemic, which is scheduled to fly out in September.

Find more information at https://www.honorflightsouthflorida.org/.