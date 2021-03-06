Menu

Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Honor Flight parade held for South Florida veterans

Parade honors 7 World War II veterans unable to fly last year because of pandemic
items.[0].videoTitle
Honor Flight South Florida held a parade to honor 7 veterans on Saturday who were not able to go on the flight last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 20:16:21-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — This June will mark 77 years since the Battle of Normandy.

Honor Flight South Florida held a parade Saturday to honor seven veterans who were not able to go on the flight last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group included World War II veteran Bill Schwartz. He was in the first wave on Normandy Beach and one of the few to survive the D-Day battle.

He served as grand marshal of the parade.

Thirty-five motorcycles from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, along with Palm Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Atlantic High School's JROTC, visited veterans while they remained socially distant at their homes in Palm Beach County.

“To see this kind of a welcome, I mean, it's just overbearing and it's wonderful," said Schwartz. "It's a little icing on the cake for those who served."

The organization plans on a few more honor parade before their first Honor Flight since the pandemic, which is scheduled to fly out in September.

Find more information at https://www.honorflightsouthflorida.org/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right