Person arrested, 2nd sought after ATM stolen

Andrew Ruiz
4:49 AM, Aug 20, 2018
Pickup crashes after ATM stolen in central Palm Beach County.

PBSO towed a white truck after searching for a suspect at Lake Worth Road and the Florida Turnpike.

There was a heavy police presence early Monday morning at Lake Worth Road and the Florida Turnpike.

That's where a pickup crashed following the report of a stolen ATM.

The cash machine was stolen from a business at 4524 Forest Hill Blvd., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Two people fled the pickup after it crashed near the turnpike entrance.

PBSO found one person in the Florida Gardens neighborhood. The second is still at large.

The pickup truck was reported stolen in Riviera Beach and towed from the area.

