There was a heavy police presence early Monday morning at Lake Worth Road and the Florida Turnpike.

That's where a pickup crashed following the report of a stolen ATM.

The cash machine was stolen from a business at 4524 Forest Hill Blvd., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

NEW: Video from gas station where thieves stole an ATM, corner of Military & Forest Hill Blvd. Deputies say one suspect was caught near the NB entrance to the turnpike on Lake Worth Rd. @wptv pic.twitter.com/4QrsdENtZX — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) August 20, 2018

Two people fled the pickup after it crashed near the turnpike entrance.

PBSO found one person in the Florida Gardens neighborhood. The second is still at large.

The pickup truck was reported stolen in Riviera Beach and towed from the area.

Update: Deputies are towing this truck. It is near the on ramp to the Turnpike at Lake Worth Rd. @wptv pic.twitter.com/S8Iqb7N7Py — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) August 20, 2018