There was a heavy police presence early Monday morning at Lake Worth Road and the Florida Turnpike.
That's where a pickup crashed following the report of a stolen ATM.
The cash machine was stolen from a business at 4524 Forest Hill Blvd., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
NEW: Video from gas station where thieves stole an ATM, corner of Military & Forest Hill Blvd. Deputies say one suspect was caught near the NB entrance to the turnpike on Lake Worth Rd. @wptvpic.twitter.com/4QrsdENtZX
NOW: Large deputy presence at the NB entrance to the Turnpike at Lake Worth Rd. Our newsroom spoke to dispatch who said they’re looking for a suspect in a case in this area. @wptv@FOX29WFLXpic.twitter.com/l5u4dZ074Y