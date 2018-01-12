Haitian community plans protests in wake of President's reported comments

President Trump will be in Palm Beach County this weekend.

Following him is backlash over his supposed vulgar comments when discussing protections for immigrants of certain countries including Haiti.

Those upset with the President are planning to protect while he's here this weekend.

The protest is scheduled for Monday morning.

Attorney Buyrnes Guillaume wants people to know about his native country.

"Our accomplishments, our contribution," said Guillaume.

He wants to focus on the resilience of his people. The success stories back home and here in the United States.

That's his message in the wake of the President's reported comments.

"I was offended, but I feel proud and I feel that I'm going to do something. We need to do something about it. We're not victims here. We feel like our house is under attack and we're going to make a difference," said Guillaume.

It's still tough for any immigrant.

"I'm an immigrant and I feel the same way," said Mara Martinez from Guatemala. "Haiti, Guatemala, Mexico, all over the world, they deserve respect."

The rally Monday is planned for 10 a.m.